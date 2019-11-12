SendBoard for Trello

Discussion
Mark Fowles
Hello Product Hunt! I'm Mark, one of the founders of SendBoard. We're super excited to introduce you to SendBoard, a Trello Power-Up that lets people send & receive emails from within Trello 🚀. To give some background on the project, we initially came up with the idea for SendBoard to solve a problem we were having ourselves. As a team, we used Trello for organising and collaborating on all kinds of projects. But Trello didn’t provide a way for us to communicate with people outside of our team - people who weren’t using Trello. So we used a stand-alone helpdesk solution to receive and reply to client emails. This meant that team members were continuously context switching, making mistakes and wasting time and money. Why couldn’t we keep everything in Trello - a powerful tool we loved using? Thus, SendBoard was born. Our mission is to help teams get more done by allowing them to send, receive and collaborate on email without having to leave Trello - everything is in one place. Teams get to leverage the power of Trello (Power-Ups, automation & collaboration) and clients get faster turn-around times. It’s a win-win 🏆. How it works -------------- ⬇️ Receive Emails New emails appear as cards on your Trello board, with smart logic to group conversations. 💪 Collaborate Use the processes and Power-Ups you’re already familiar with to get work done in Trello. ⬆️ Reply See the full thread of email messages and internal notes, then reply without leaving Trello. If you have questions or feedback, please leave a comment below.
@mark_fowles will received e-mails with the same topic be automatically added to the same card or will each received e-mail generate its own card?
@flavio_lima Thanks for joining the discussion! Replies will automatically be added to the same card so that you can view the entire thread in Trello. Trello card comments are also shown in-line so that team members can discuss a response before sending.
