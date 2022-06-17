Products
Home
→
Product
→
Send to Notion in Slack
Ranked #4 for today
Send to Notion in Slack
You can send data to Notion without leaving Slack!
Visit
Free
Do you use Slack for communications? If yes, do you use Notion for managing knowledge and documents? If yes again, this app is for you 🎉
This app is still in the beta stage and it is available for free. Your feedback would be greatly appreciated 🙇🏻
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Notion Site
About this launch
Notion Site
Products built on notion
62
reviews
2
followers
Send to Notion in Slack by
Notion Site
was hunted by
Kazuhiro Sera
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Kazuhiro Sera
. Featured on June 18th, 2022.
Notion Site
is rated
5/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2021.
