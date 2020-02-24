SEMrush Content Marketplace
Hey everyone 👋 Vladimir Kondratev from SEMrush here. We couldn't be more excited to launch our new product today. Meet our Content Marketplace – a simple and efficient platform where you can order high-quality content. The idea was to help digital marketers to get rid of paperwork when ordering content, and ensure effective collaboration with the best authors we carefully choose for them. Сontent writing shouldn't be a burden – that's the simple message we'd like to deliver. So, finding a fast, reliable copywriter for a blog post is no longer a problem. We have developed Marketplace with a sincere desire to help you achieve the best business results, and you’re sure to love it! The key advantages: - Fast - At a bargain price - Freedom from contracts - Easy access - SEO-optimized content upon request The right content marketing is all the rage! Don’t hesitate to give it a try. Please share your feedback and ask questions. Enjoy! Thanks, Vladimir
@vladimir_kondratev SEMRush has become an standard for every good SEO research on my company, happy to see more solutions coming from you guys! Sending you love from Colombia.
@juanpablosarmi Thanks you so much for your kind feedback :)
SEMrush has been an amazing resource for my personal learning, appreciate a lot all of your services!
