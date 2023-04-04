Products
SellScale Pulse

Surface your CRM's top buyers with GPT-4

SellScale Pulse is an easy way to prioritize the contacts in your CRM using the power of AI & GPT-4. Easily surface buyers in your target persona, uncover key events like champion job changes, and more in a couple clicks!
Launched in Sales, Artificial Intelligence
SellScale Pulse
About this launch
SellScale Pulse - Surface your CRM's top buyers with GPT-4
SellScale Pulse
SellScale Pulse
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ishan Sharma
,
Aaron Cassar
,
David Wei
and
Aakash Adesara
Featured on April 6th, 2023.
SellScale Pulse
SellScale Pulse is rated 5/5 by 1 user.
