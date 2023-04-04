Products
SellScale Pulse
SellScale Pulse
Surface your CRM's top buyers with GPT-4
SellScale Pulse is an easy way to prioritize the contacts in your CRM using the power of AI & GPT-4. Easily surface buyers in your target persona, uncover key events like champion job changes, and more in a couple clicks!
Launched in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
SellScale Pulse
About this launch
SellScale Pulse
Surface your CRM's top buyers with GPT-4
1
review
26
followers
Follow for updates
SellScale Pulse by
SellScale Pulse
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ishan Sharma
,
Aaron Cassar
,
David Wei
and
Aakash Adesara
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
SellScale Pulse
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SellScale Pulse's first launch.
