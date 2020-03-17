Self-care apps for remote work

Discussion
Hrishikesh Pardeshi
Hey everyone 👋 Firstly, thank you so much Chris (@chrismessina) for hunting us! It all started a year back when I began working remotely, while most of my team was still in-office. I felt an implicit pressure building upon me whenever I missed a daily target or couldn't find time to chat with a teammate about a work issue. Naturally, I started working long hours, had sleepless nights and my personal life was a mess. Strangely, none of this was ever a problem when I was working in-office for over 2 years before moving to working remotely. Self-care is often ignored, misunderstood or even misused. Turns out when I started caring for myself, most of my (work) problems disappeared. What is self-care? If I ask you "do you take care of yourself?", your obvious answer would be a "yes". In fact, you might rubbish the question saying "who doesn't?". However, if I ask you to list the ways in which you take care of yourself, you would probably not have a convincing answer. According to the International Self Care Foundation (ISCF), "Self-Care is what people do for themselves to establish & maintain health, and to prevent & deal with illness. It is a broad concept encompassing hygiene, nutrition, lifestyle, environmental factors, socio-economic factors and self-medication." In fact, the ISCF has also developed a framework for self-care around 7 pillars. Why is self-care so important? Most of us are already at the risk of facing serious health issues. So it's super important that you exercise care for your health, work-life balance and wellness, more so when you work remotely. It's 2020 and there are tons of amazing apps to help you lead a healthy lifestyle and practise self-care. So we thought why not put up a curated list of self-care apps with a brief review on each, that you can browse and start using daily. Self-care Toolkit for Remote Work This curated list of 118 apps across 16 categories that we have put together is what we call the Self-care Toolkit. Though the primary audience we had in mind was remote workers and digital nomads, we feel this is equally helpful for in-office workers. I can't recommend enough to start using one or more self-care apps daily. Would love to hear if you already use any self-care apps and suggestions (additions, deletions, feedback) on the Toolkit we have created 🙏
