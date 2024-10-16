  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Securelog
    Securelog

    Securelog

    Prevent leaked secrets across code, logs, and pipelines

    Free Options
    Scan, clean, and prevent leaked secrets in your codebase, team’s logs, build environments, repos & CI pipelines.
    Launched in
    Software Engineering
    GitHub
    Security
     by
    securelog
    About this launch
    securelog
    securelogPrevent leaked secrets across code, logs, and pipelines.
    0
    reviews
    20
    followers
    Securelog by
    securelog
    was hunted by
    Evil Rabbit
    in Software Engineering, GitHub, Security. Made by
    Dante Lex
    . Featured on October 17th, 2024.
    securelog
    is not rated yet. This is securelog's first launch.
    Upvotes
    21
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -