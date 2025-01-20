Launches
Secret Prompter
Secret Prompter
Wordle for AI Prompts
Visit
Upvote 103
🏆Train to be a world class, 10x prompt engineer. Secret Prompter is a game of guessing AI-generated image prompts. Level up the leaderboard and compete with friends! Secret Prompter is a fun way to learn prompt engineering
Secret Prompter by
Secret Prompter
was hunted by
Vincent Koc
in
Free Games
,
Games
. Made by
Annie Liao
and
Amritpal Chera
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
Secret Prompter
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 6th, 2024.