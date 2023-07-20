Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
Training that is enjoyable.
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
We're a unique highly innovative conversational training platform. Providing on-demand training for sellers through AI simulated conversations. Delivering targeted feedback, and realistic conversations that empower growth in skills & confidence.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
HeyGen
Ad
Create amazing videos using AI
About this launch
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
Training that is enjoyable.
1
review
10
followers
Follow for updates
Second Nature’s free AI simulation by
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
was hunted by
Shachar Keidar
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Shachar Keidar
,
Ariel Hitron
,
Alon Shalita
and
Mali cohen denzinger
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
Second Nature’s free AI simulation
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Second Nature’s free AI simulation's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report