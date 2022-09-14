Products
Search Trends '22 eBook by Luigi's Box
Ranked #11 for today
Search Trends '22 eBook by Luigi's Box
Discover eCommerce Search Benchmarks & Insights
Unique data that will tell you what to change so your site search brings you higher profits.
• How many customers buy products using search
• Why e-shops lose customers
• Why is product ranking so important
• How should search work on mobile
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
+1 by
Luigi's Box
About this launch
Luigi's Box
Product search and recommendation for your e‑shop
Search Trends '22 eBook by Luigi's Box by
Luigi's Box
was hunted by
Fabian Maume
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Matej Kukucka
and
Gejza Nagy
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Luigi's Box
is not rated yet. This is Luigi's Box's first launch.
Upvotes
52
Comments
17
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#67
