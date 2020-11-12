  1. Home
Search Console Data Exporter

Export 25,000 rows of query data from Google Search Console

Google Search Console limits you to downloading the top 1,000 rows of query data.
This free tool downloads up to 25,000 rows of query data for you.
In a few clicks you can see all the queries your site appears for in Google.
Nick Swan
Founder, SanityCheck
Hi there, Want to download more than 1,000 rows of query data from Google Search Console for your site? After a friend asked how to do this, I decided to build a free tool. You can do lots of good things with this data such as: - filter by CTR to find click through rate optimization opportunities - find striking distance keywords just off page 1 - get new content and content expansion ideas Just open the download in Excel or Google Sheets and get filtering. I'd really appreciate it if you shared this with your colleagues and SEO buddies.
Suganthan MohanadasanDigital marketing consultant
Absolutely brilliant product. Not just to visualize GSC data, you can run SEO split tests and do a lot of clever stuff. The features provided for the price point is excellent compared to some of the high-end expensive tools. Founder Nick is very helpful as well.
Stephen SumnerGrowing an online marketing agency
I agree with Suganthan, excellent tool! Well done Nick.
