Search Console Data Exporter

Nick Swan
MakerFounder, SanityCheck
Hi there, Want to download more than 1,000 rows of query data from Google Search Console for your site? After a friend asked how to do this, I decided to build a free tool. You can do lots of good things with this data such as: - filter by CTR to find click through rate optimization opportunities - find striking distance keywords just off page 1 - get new content and content expansion ideas Just open the download in Excel or Google Sheets and get filtering. I'd really appreciate it if you shared this with your colleagues and SEO buddies.
Absolutely brilliant product. Not just to visualize GSC data, you can run SEO split tests and do a lot of clever stuff. The features provided for the price point is excellent compared to some of the high-end expensive tools. Founder Nick is very helpful as well.
I agree with Suganthan, excellent tool! Well done Nick.