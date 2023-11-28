Products
Home
→
Product
→
Scribble Journey
Scribble Journey
Guided drawing and journaling activities for mental health
Choose an emotion to focus on, then let Scribble Journey guide you through a drawing and journaling activity. The end goal isn’t to create a masterpiece, but to dive deeper into your emotions and get more in tune with your mental health.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Art
by
Scribble Journey
About this launch
Scribble Journey
Guided drawing and journaling activities for mental health
Scribble Journey by
Scribble Journey
was hunted by
Stephanie Hubbard
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Art
. Made by
Stephanie Hubbard
and
Greg Hubbard
. Featured on December 8th, 2023.
Scribble Journey
is not rated yet. This is Scribble Journey's first launch.
