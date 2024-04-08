Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
ScreenSnapAI
Ranked #11 for today
ScreenSnapAI
The AI powered screenshot manager for Mac
Visit
Upvote 44
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ScreenSnapAI is the ultimate solution for effortlessly capturing, searching and organizing your screenshots on macOS.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
ScreenSnapAI
About this launch
ScreenSnapAI
The AI Powered Screenshot Manager for Mac
0
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
ScreenSnapAI by
ScreenSnapAI
was hunted by
John Winter
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
John Winter
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
ScreenSnapAI
is not rated yet. This is ScreenSnapAI's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
9
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#30
Report