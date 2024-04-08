Launches
ScreenSnapAI
Ranked #11 for today

ScreenSnapAI

The AI powered screenshot manager for Mac

ScreenSnapAI is the ultimate solution for effortlessly capturing, searching and organizing your screenshots on macOS.
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
ScreenSnapAI by
John Winter
John Winter
Featured on April 9th, 2024.
This is ScreenSnapAI's first launch.
#30