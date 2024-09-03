Launches
This is the latest launch from Sindre Sorhus
See Sindre Sorhus’s 11 previous launches →
Home
Product
Scratchpad
Quick notes, always available
Capture your thoughts instantly in a single, always-accessible note.
Plain text only. Simple by design.
On macOS, the app sits in your menu bar or Dock, ready whenever inspiration strikes. On iOS, it can be accessed from the Home Screen.
Launched in
Notes
Text Editors
Menu Bar Apps
by
Sindre Sorhus
Sindre Sorhus
Full-Time Open-Sourcerer & Aspiring Rebel
10
reviews
222
followers
Follow for updates
Sindre Sorhus
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2017.
Upvotes
20
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
