    This is the latest launch from Sindre Sorhus
    See Sindre Sorhus’s 11 previous launches
    Scratchpad

    Quick notes, always available

    Free
    Capture your thoughts instantly in a single, always-accessible note.

    Plain text only. Simple by design.

    On macOS, the app sits in your menu bar or Dock, ready whenever inspiration strikes. On iOS, it can be accessed from the Home Screen.
    Notes
    Text Editors
    Menu Bar Apps
    Sindre Sorhus
    Sindre Sorhus
    Sindre Sorhus
    Chris Messina
    Sindre Sorhus
    Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    It first launched on March 15th, 2017.
