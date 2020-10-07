  1. Home
The fastest experience to update Salesforce

Scratchpad is the fastest experience to update Salesforce, take sales notes, and manage your todos.
Spend less time clicking. More time selling. Bonus: get your manager to stop nagging you about updating next steps.
Get started free. 1 min setup.
Scratchpad announces $3.6M seed to put work space on top of SalesforceOne thing that annoys sales people is entering data into a CRM like Salesforce because it's time spent not selling. Part of the problem is Salesforce is a database and as such is not necessarily designed for speed. Scratchpad wants to simplify that process by creating a workspace on top of th...
👋 Hello Product Hunt, and a big thanks to @nickabouzeid for hunting us. We started Scratchpad because - well - have you used Salesforce? Salesforce is a powerful database, but it's not designed for end-users as the place to get work done. That's why nearly everyone who interacts with Salesforce has a spreadsheet for their pipeline, uses Mac Notes or Evernote to take notes, and manages tasks in a separate app. So we created Scratchpad - the first workspace for sales. Scratchpad combines notes, tasks, pipeline, and search into a single experience that's **fast** and **delightful**. Instead of us telling you why Scratchpad is awesome, hear the sales pros tell you what they think: - "I have never dunked on LeBron James, but I imagine it brings the same amount of joy as using Scratchpad." Andrew Kennedy, Sales, Brex - "Totally game changing. Life-altering productivity. Can't be understated. 4-7 hours a week have been given back to me with Scratchpad. I wish I had this for all my years in sales." Saura Johnson, Enterprise Account Executive, EasyPost - "PSA: If you're in sales, use Salesforce, and you AREN'T using Scratchpad, then you are a damn fool. I'm blown away at how much time it is saving our team, with updating opps, next steps, notes, etc." - Mitch Miller, Account Executive, Talkdesk Let us know what you think! We'll be here all day to answer your questions.
