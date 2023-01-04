Products
Home
→
Product
→
Scott AI
Ranked #19 for today
Scott AI
Open AI generated summaries & replies for Intercom & Crisp
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Reply effortlessly to your customers
✅ Handover & escalate conversations instantly
✅ Do not let customers wait, get the gist of a conversation in seconds
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Scott AI
About this launch
Scott AI
Open AI generated summaries & replies (Intercom & Crisp)
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Scott AI by
Scott AI
was hunted by
Francis De Clercq
in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Francis De Clercq
and
Joāo from Videosupport
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Scott AI
is not rated yet. This is Scott AI's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#171
Report