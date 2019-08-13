Discussion
Federico Jorge
Great team and great product! Congrats on the launch @liorohyn
@federicojorge Thanks man! Appreciate your support.
There are a few things I love about ScopeLeads that I don't see in other lead generation tools: 1. No "credits" bullshit. You pay, you get as many leads as you want. 2. You can find leads using certain filters based on your services. So if you offer SEO copywriting you can find local businesses that need to improve their SEO in the first place. 3. They don't have a database they pull their data from. Each time you do a search it grabs live leads so you don't get as many outdated prospects as with other tools. I know Lior and he's very active on their Facebook group helping users. Great team and great product!
Thanks for hunting ScopeLeads @kevin! Hey hunters! This is Lior, founder and CEO at ScopeLeads. I wanna share with you how ScopeLeads is different to other prospecting and outreach tools and why it’s the one single tool digital marketers use to save time prospecting. // ScopeLeads won’t put a limit on how many leads you can get a month Knock yourself out! Other tools have plans and tiers and credits and whatever. ScopeLeads is very simple: unlimited leads on any plan. // It’s prospecting and outreach all together Stop paying for multiple tools to do what’s supposed to be packaged together. Create a list of leads and start emailing them right away, from one single dashboard. // Ready-made search filters for digital marketers You sell SEO? ScopeLeads finds you local businesses that need SEO. You sell social media? We get you shops with no social media. You sell mobile site? We deliver thousands of sites that are not mobile ready. Same for AdWords, Facebook pixel, website presence, SSL certs, video marketing, and Google reviews. It’s easy. It’s fast. It’s unlimited. And we’ve got a sweet deal for the PH community today :) Follow the link above to get the deal. But before you do that, leave a comment. A quick suggestion, some feedback or even a review. Let me know how we can make ScopeLeads better and I’ll personally reply today. Lior Ohayon