Scheme iOS Wireframe Kit

Komol KuchkarovMaker@kkuchkarov · KK UI Store
Speed up your design workflow with a perfect toolkit for iOS prototyping. This set contains many mobile layouts in popular categories. Carefully crafted for Sketch using major features. 🔆Features • 270+ Layouts • 6 Categories • iPhone X & 8 Layouts • Free Iconset (Material Icons) • 1x Resolution (375x667px & 375x812px) • Native iOS Font (SF UI Pro) • Base Elements 💎 Sketch Features • Nested Symbols • Layer Styles • Text Styles • Resize Options Compatible with Sketch App 52+ 🎈30% discount - use promo code "discount30» https://gum.co/FPgo/discount30 💽 Full Presentation https://ios-scheme.kkuistore.com/
