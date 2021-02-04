discussion
Leo J BarnettMobile App & Platform Designer
Looks great Pierre! Congrats. You should present the area where the scanned things are stored too. May be some cool use cases to turn things into shareable stickers or even make collages. Best of luck with it!
Hello, everyone. I'm an indie iOS developer and I'd like to introduce you to my new app "Scan Thing: Scan Anything". If you're in the market for extracting objects, people, and cats from their backgrounds, scanning text in eight different languages, or digitizing documents by embedding the text in the original scanned image right on your iPhone, you should check it out. Scan Thing offers complete data privacy, everything happens on-device, you can try it out for free, there are no ads, and you won't ever need a subscription. Hope you enjoy it!
Love this app. Only been out for a few days and it’s already leagues ahead of some similar apps I’ve used that have been available for years.
Top, congratulations on the launch!