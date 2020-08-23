discussion
Yoav Zimmerman
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt 👋 ! Thanks to @nickabouzeid for the hunt. I created Say Less after coming across http://five.sentenc.es/ and this blog post by Gregory Koran: https://www.gkogan.co/blog/incre.... I've seen a few products (some previously on PH) that were aimed at summarizing emails on the receiver side, but I thought it would be more interesting to experiment with a tool for the sender side. Say Less helps you write shorter, more effective emails by applying the latest in AI summarization research from Facebook AI [1]. Our widget, installed as a Chrome extension, integrates with the Gmail web app to help you select and edit the parts of your email you think could benefit from summarization. You can also use the popup to copy-paste a passage of text from anywhere if you want to play with other use-cases. The deep learning language model is hosted on my model deployment platform [2], but can be deployed on-premises / private cloud for organizations with security requirements. I'm aiming to keep the product free for individual / casual users, and monetize by charging SMB / enterprise users who want custom mail client integrations, faster summarizations on GPUs, or on-premise / private cloud deployment. Reach out to me via contact@modelzoo.com if you'd like to test out these enterprise features for an affordable early-bird rate :) PRIVACY NOTICE: Your highlighted email passage will be processed by a backend server via HTTPS and then immediately deleted. The server will never store, log, nor export any of your email data. Our team will never be able to browse or use any of your email data for any purposes. See our full privacy policy at: https://modelzoo.dev/say-less-pr.... [1] https://ai.facebook.com/research... [2] https://modelzoo.dev
