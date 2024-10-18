Launches
Say It So
Say It So
Add voice feedbacks in Google Docs
Bring clarity and personality to your documents with easy-to-use voice comments 🎵. Use Say It So to share voice feedback on Google Docs and save collaboration time. Free to use currently!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
🎵 Say it better by adding voice feedbacks in Google Docs.
Say It So by
was hunted by
advait vaidya
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
advait vaidya
. Featured on October 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
27
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
