Home
→
Product
→
Satosa
Satosa
The internet's clickwrap platform
Enhance your clickwrap agreement process with Satosa. Our specialized tool provides efficient document management, seamless app integration, and detailed records, focusing purely on clickwrap solutions.
Launched in
SaaS
Legal
E-Commerce
by
Satosa
About this launch
Satosa
The internet's clickwrap platform
Satosa by
Satosa
was hunted by
Henry Unite
in
SaaS
,
Legal
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Henry Unite
,
Roly Vicaría
and
Nick Keenan
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Satosa
is not rated yet. This is Satosa's first launch.
