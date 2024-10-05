Launches
SatirifyMe
18th-century-style satirical text paraphraser
Are you tired of your boring sentences? Enter SatirifyMe, a free web app that turns your ordinary sentences into witty, 18th-century-style satire. Effortlessly paraphrase everyday sentences into clever, humorous text for fun and creativity!
Launched in
Web App
Writing
Entertainment
by
About this launch
18th-Century-Style Satirical Text Paraphraser
SatirifyMe by
was hunted by
hongkai
in
. Made by
hongkai
. Featured on October 9th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SatirifyMe's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
