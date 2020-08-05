Deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Samsungs most advanced Galaxy Tab yet
Android
Tech
Samsung has just announced it's new S7 tab range. With a wider screen, smaller bezels, a new updated processor and in 3 new colors
an hour ago
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are the first 5G tablets in the US
Among the five products that Samsung unveiled today at its Unpacked event are the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The company is one of very few Android tablet makers left, and the S7 and S7+ are the latest in its premium slate lineup.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet has a 120Hz OLED display and 5G
Samsung's latest top-tier Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, are here. Both models feature 120Hz displays - LCD on the S7 and OLED on the S7 Plus - and optional 5G connectivity. They also have optional keyboard cases available.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love the color choice of this and of course the ability to use it as a second screen is always nice.
