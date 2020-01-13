SalesTable

Discussion
Hiten Shah
If you’re looking to improve your sales process but aren't ready to invest in a CRM, this spreadsheet from the team at Close has got you covered. Built using simple spreadsheet formulas, you’ll be able to track your leads and get a clear view into your sales pipeline. The sheet has a nice visual dashboard tab, which gives a quick look at the number of opportunities in the various stages of your pipeline (and syncs automatically with your lead list info). This isn’t a replacement for a full-fledged CRM, but if you’re looking for something simple to improve your sales process, it’s definitely worth giving this a shot. Plus it's free!
