Sales Pipeline Masterclass by Salesflare
A free 95-page book 📙 to help streamline your sales process
Discover eight essential steps to the ultimate sales pipeline:
🎯 Define your target market
📝 Build a lead list
🔥 Warm up leads
📆 Book and run sales meetings
🚦 Qualify leads
🛠 Sales pipeline management
🤝 Sales negotiations and closing
📢 Sales referrals
Reviews
View all 2 reviews →
+6 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Really easy to follow, Well thought out, best in Category
Information isn't automatically transfered into my brain through telepathy
As a b2b lead generation agancy, I've been using Salesflare their guides extensively. Always jam packed with value.Stapho Thienpont has used this product for one day.
- Pros:Cons:
Food for my brain. Actionable ideas
not yet
Love the book! Enough tidbits in there to continuously challenge your sales team (and yourself). Premium brainsnacks!Steven Pyck has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
David HenzelHunter@davidhenzel · Running TaskDrive.com and LTVplus.com
These guys came up with an amazing guide on how to build a better pipeline and how to close more sales. Check it out!!
Upvote (8)Share·
Bram MichielsenMaker@brammichielsen · Black suits, black coffee. ☕
Mad props to @davidhenzel for hunting our Sales Pipeline Masterclass. This Product is very dear to our hearts. Not unlike a firstborn child 👶 since it is after all the very first ebook we put out. Ever. Earlier this year, when we sat together to brainstorm how to approach our content strategy, we noticed there was a big gaping hole waiting to be filled: in-depth, multi-stage deep dives in content. Longreads, but.. longer. (Longestreads? 🤔) We called this format ‘Masterclasses’ since that’s what each of them was supposed to be: a step-by-step, rigorous download of information on a single topic. 🎓 For our first Masterclass, we stayed pretty close to home and delivered on something we have deep and unique knowledge of: the Sales Pipeline. After all, Salesflare is an automated CRM based on our hallowed principle that automation should free salespeople up as much as possible to do the one thing they know how to do best: sell. 💰 And setting up and nurturing a healthy sales pipeline is the single most important step to sales success. 🏆 While they can definitely stand on their own, we always approached the totality of the eight consecutive lessons 📚 in our Masterclass as one coherent superstructure whose value surpasses the foundations of its progressive, individual steps. The idea to release them in a single volume as one big, 95-page ebook 📘, therefore, seemed not only obvious but necessary. We poured our heart and soul into creating this first ebook and we sincerely hope you enjoy everything we put in there, from the big picture lessons down to the little hacks. And if you’re using the lessons contained within this first volume of our Masterclass series to help improve your sales game forever 🚀, don’t be a stranger 👋: we can’t wait to hear all your stories of struggle and success! #salesfamily
Upvote (7)Share·
Tomer Aharon@tomer_aharon · Co-Founder of Poptin and Prospero
Wow nice!
Upvote (5)Share·
Bram MichielsenMaker@brammichielsen · Black suits, black coffee. ☕
@tomer_aharon Thanks Tomer! We hope this guide will bring you loads of value!
Upvote (1)Share·