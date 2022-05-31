Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Product
→
SaladBowl
Ranked #19 for today
SaladBowl
Project management made healthy for growing teams
Visit
Upvote 1
Click to get Half Off 3 Months
•
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
SaladBowl has been redesigned from the ground up with new features and improved customization to fit teams of any size. With new features like custom statuses, app control and more, you can configure Saladbowl to work with you.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
CRM
by
SaladBowl
Flatfile
Promoted
The platform to replace your homegrown importer
About this launch
SaladBowl by
SaladBowl
was hunted by
Kevin Bragers
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
CRM
. Made by
Kevin Bragers
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
SaladBowl
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#27
Report