SAFEs on Carta

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
This should really speed up the process for startups to raise money from their first checks in! 🥳
Share
If you’re interested in raising SAFEs, you can project their future impact on your ownership in seconds, with just a few inputs. When you feel comfortable with the terms you want, you can now generate and issue that SAFE in just a few seconds in Carta. Select the form you want to use (both Carta and YC forms are available), fill in your conversion discount, valuation cap, investment amount, investor info, and off you go. You and your investor sign directly in Carta, your investor can view wire instructions, the company confirms receipt of funds, and the SAFE is instantly logged in both your Carta cap table and your investor’s Carta portfolio. That’s it—funded and done, with no clerical work. (If you’re working with outside counsel, they will receive notifications on your progress and have visibility along the way.) Founders who issued SAFEs during this product’s beta have given rave reviews, with one remarking, “This seems magical.” We hope you think so, too. Available now for all companies on Carta, including those our free Launch plan! Write to us at partners@carta.com to get started today.