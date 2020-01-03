Discussion
Gautham Santhosh
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I am the maker of Safeguard This is something I made recently. The problem? We often forget to make unique passwords for every site. Hence use the same for each one. But often this poses a security issue as some of these sites make leak your passwords. Hence using a password manager can solve this problem for you as it will generate unique passwords, and all you have to remember is one password. Safeguard can act as storage for your passwords. 1. Store and autofill your passwords: Save all your passwords at one place and autofill them with ease using a browser extension. 2. Generate secure passwords: Keeping the same password for all websites is risky and then there is the task of remembering them. Safeguard generates new passwords every time based on your desired level of strength. 3. Decentralized and Secure: All the passwords are in block stack decentralised storage. https://blockstack.org/ The extension is now free and available on the chrome store.
