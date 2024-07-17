Launches
SaaSy Trends
Discover the fastest growing SaaS companies and products
A comprehensive database of trending SaaS products. We monitor 20,000+ SaaS businesses (and growing +), and rank them based on the growth rate of their brand search volume.
Launched in
Analytics
Growth Hacking
SaaS
by
Pexx
About this launch
Discover the fastest growing SaaS companies and products
was hunted by
Dale Cudmore
in
Analytics
,
Growth Hacking
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dale Cudmore
Featured on July 18th, 2024.
This is SaaSy Trends's first launch.
