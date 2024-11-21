Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from beams
See beams’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SaaS tool insights by beams
SaaS tool insights by beams

SaaS tool insights by beams

Uncover all tools in your stack and streamline your workflow

Free Options
Get a full overview of all the SaaS tools you use and compare them with your team. Stay updated on your company’s tool stack, request access to new tools, and help teammates master the tools you love.
Launched in
SaaS
Business
 by
beams
Ycode Website Builder
Ycode Website Builder
Ad
Professional website for your startup. Get BF deal 70% off.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Linear
OpenAI
Google Workspace
About this launch
beams
beamsWork Intelligence Platform
100reviews
2.1K
followers
SaaS tool insights by beams by
beams
was hunted by
Jana Schellong
in SaaS, Business. Made by
Jana Schellong
,
Mihri Minaz
,
Emrah Bayraktaroglu
,
Ekin Abalıoğlu
,
Oya
and
Yasemin Çökmez
. Featured on November 27th, 2024.
beams
is rated 4.9/5 by 100 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-