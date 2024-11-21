Launches
This is the latest launch from beams
See beams’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
SaaS tool insights by beams
Uncover all tools in your stack and streamline your workflow
Get a full overview of all the SaaS tools you use and compare them with your team. Stay updated on your company’s tool stack, request access to new tools, and help teammates master the tools you love.
SaaS
Business
beams
Launch discussions
beams
Work Intelligence Platform
SaaS tool insights by beams by
beams
was hunted by
Jana Schellong
in
SaaS
Business
. Made by
Jana Schellong
Mihri Minaz
Emrah Bayraktaroglu
Ekin Abalıoğlu
Oya
Yasemin Çökmez
. Featured on November 27th, 2024.
beams
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 100 users. It first launched on December 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
