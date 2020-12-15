SaaS Funding Report for November 2020

discussion
Joseph Abraham
MakerFounder - SaaS Network
During the month of November, a total of US$ 1.7 billion was invested in various forms across various stage companies. This investment was primarily in the form of Late-Stage venture capital which constituted nearly 50% of the total investments during the month. This investment was divided among just 85 companies which boosted the average investment per company drastically. The average investment a company received was US$ 23 million. This looks like a great number but the reality is that this is not distributed equally. This distribution ranges from just US$ 15,000 to a whopping US$ 388 million depending on the stage, funding type, and funding status. I'm hopeful that things will look positive in 2021.
