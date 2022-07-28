Products
This is the latest launch from SaaS Blocks by Apideck
See SaaS Blocks by Apideck’s previous launch →
SaaS Blocks 2.0
300+ open-source and paid tools to build a SaaS application
SaaS Blocks 2.0 is here! Hit the ground running when building a SaaS product. SaaS Blocks helps you discover new open-source alternatives and vendors to add features to your SaaS product. Build smarter and faster ✌️
Launched in
API
Open Source
SaaS
SaaS Blocks by Apideck
About this launch
SaaS Blocks by Apideck
+120 tools to build and augment your SaaS application
SaaS Blocks 2.0 by
SaaS Blocks by Apideck
was hunted by
GJ
API
Open Source
SaaS
GJ
Tom Schouteden
Elias Meire
Nick Lloyd
Geert Wille
Jake Prins
Brahim Mouhamou
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
SaaS Blocks by Apideck
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 27th, 2019.
