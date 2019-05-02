S.H.E. transforms the way we see women by transforming the way we search. With S.H.E., you’re helping give women’s accomplishments the visibility and representation they deserve by elevating them in search results.
This Chrome plugin removes search bias to give women the visibility they deserveThroughout history, women in STEM have contributed massively to build the world as we know it today - from Rosalind Franklin, a chemist whose research helped reveal the components of DNA, to Marie Curie, a physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity.
Taylor MajewskiPro@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social, Product Hunt
Similar to history books, the internet requires a bit of digging to find womens' accomplishments. I'm glad this tool exists to remove search bias. Just installed!
