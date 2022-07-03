Products
Home
→
Product
→
ruttl
ruttl
Collect visual feedback directly on websites, PDFs & images
Visit
ruttl is a website feedback tool that allows you to leave comments directly on live websites and make real-time CSS edits, so that you can share precise design feedback with your team.
demo
here
Launched in
Web App
Design Tools
Productivity
+3 by
ruttl
About this launch
ruttl by
ruttl
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Web App
Design Tools
Productivity
. Made by
harsh vijay
and
Siddhita Upare
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
ruttl
is not rated yet. This is ruttl's first launch.
