Runway by GrowSurf
Runway by GrowSurf
Free financial planning & analysis tool for startups
Plan your startup's financial future with Runway by GrowSurf. Visualize cash flow, track expenses, and forecast your burn rate and revenue streams with our intuitive FP&A tool.
Fintech
SaaS
Fundraising
100% FREE (FOREVER)
About this launch
Runway by GrowSurf
Free financial planning & analysis tool for startups
Runway by GrowSurf by
Runway by GrowSurf
Kevin Yun
Fintech
SaaS
Fundraising
Kevin Yun
Featured on February 21st, 2025.
Runway by GrowSurf
This is Runway by GrowSurf's first launch.