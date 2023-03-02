Products
Rulebricks
Rulebricks
Build powerful API’s using spreadsheets
Rulebricks is the easiest way for teams to add powerful decision-making capabilities to any business process. Model complex decisions and build personalized customer experiences in record time and zero lines of code.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
API
,
Spreadsheets
+1 by
Rulebricks
About this launch
Rulebricks
Build powerful decision making API’s using spreadsheets
Rulebricks by
Rulebricks
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Customer Success
,
API
,
Spreadsheets
. Made by
Sid Mani
and
Sid Garimella
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Rulebricks
is not rated yet. This is Rulebricks's first launch.
Upvotes
268
Comments 34
34
Day rank #11
#11
Week rank #27
#27
