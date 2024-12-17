Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Rubbrband
See Rubbrband’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Rubbrband Movies
Rubbrband Movies
Every AI video model in one place, with a built-in editor
Visit
Upvote 78
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Rubbrband Movies lets you generate videos using the latest video models. Once you generate clips, you can edit them together in our built-in video editor.
Launched in
Video Art
Animation
Video
by
Rubbrband
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Rubbrband
Every AI video model in one place, with a built-in editor.
5
reviews
241
followers
Follow for updates
Rubbrband Movies by
Rubbrband
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Video Art
,
Animation
,
Video
. Made by
Jeremy Lee
,
Abhinav Gopal
and
Darren Hsu
. Featured on December 19th, 2024.
Rubbrband
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2024.
Points
78
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report