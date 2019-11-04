Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ROYBI

ROYBI

Smart toy to teach children ages 3-7 foreign languages

#5 Product of the DayToday
ROYBI teaches children ages 3-7 languages and STEM through daily conversations, stories, games, visuals and music.
With over 500 exciting language lessons, songs and stories to choose from, your child will love learning with ROYBI.
Alibaba CloudTransforming humanity through innovation Mariéme Jamme is not just one of the most influential women in the world today, she's also one of the most inspiring. Jamme, now a British citizen, was once a human trafficking victim smuggled from her home in Sénégal to Paris when she was young.
Il robot che vuole reinventare l'apprendimento nei bambini - WiredRoybi conta su un catalogo di 70mila termini e 500 lezioni, e si adegua al ritmo di apprendimento dei bambini che lo usano, a cui fornisce anche un supporto emotivo
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Elnaz Sarraf
Elnaz Sarraf
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! Thanks @russianpilgrim for hunting us. When my family moved to the US years ago, I was only a 4-year-old child, who couldn’t speak English or communicate with my friends. My parents did their best to help me overcome this barrier. I had the privilege of attending private language classes and managed to master English in a short period of time, while many of my migrant classmates failed at school. Today, I’m a successful entrepreneur and I owe all my achievements to my parents and the personalized education I received with their help. My experience inspired me to start looking for ways to bring the best and newest practices into language learning and make them accessible to all children worldwide. Our team built ROYBI, the first smart toy to teach children ages 3-7 English, Spanish, Chinese and other languages through fun and play. I would love to have your feedback and answer the questions you have.
Upvote (9)Share
Omri Gino
Omri Gino
What are the available languages of Roybi for now?
Upvote (1)Share
Elnaz Sarraf
Elnaz Sarraf
Maker
@omri_gino For now only English, but in 2020 Spanish and Mandarin will already be available. You can check the timeline of the languages on our campaign page :)
Upvote (1)Share