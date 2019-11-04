Discussion
Hi Product Hunters! Thanks @russianpilgrim for hunting us. When my family moved to the US years ago, I was only a 4-year-old child, who couldn’t speak English or communicate with my friends. My parents did their best to help me overcome this barrier. I had the privilege of attending private language classes and managed to master English in a short period of time, while many of my migrant classmates failed at school. Today, I’m a successful entrepreneur and I owe all my achievements to my parents and the personalized education I received with their help. My experience inspired me to start looking for ways to bring the best and newest practices into language learning and make them accessible to all children worldwide. Our team built ROYBI, the first smart toy to teach children ages 3-7 English, Spanish, Chinese and other languages through fun and play. I would love to have your feedback and answer the questions you have.
@omri_gino For now only English, but in 2020 Spanish and Mandarin will already be available. You can check the timeline of the languages on our campaign page :)
