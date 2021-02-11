discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
Clubhouse is an extremely well designed and simple experience. That said, discovery of new content can be quite a challenge and sometimes it feels while there are a lot of rooms available that none really match. With Clubhouse expanding to more and more regions also language can become an exciting challenge. Rooms of Clubhouse is the first room listing and search tool for Clubhouse that I came across so far. In a sense it is similar to the hallway within the app but like a "pro" version of it because it allows you to search for topics, descriptions and even filter by language which the main-app doesn't allow yet (I think you can only search for people and clubs at the moment). Interesting to see more and more tools pop up that help to complement the simplicity of the app (e.g. see link shorteners, dedicated avatar management solutions and so on). Feels a bit like the beginning of Twitter. Simple, very streamlined platform with smart limitations and a lot of 3rd party offerings to complement the diverse long-tail need of features (with many tools being more or less useful depending on what you need) which would otherwise overcomplicate the core Clubhouse experience if they were all part of the app itself. I'm curious: what other tools did you find so far? What are you using next to the main app? What are limitations that you are running into and would like to see solved?
