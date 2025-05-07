Subscribe
RockPic

RockPic

Identify all kind of rocks instantly
Identify stones, gems and jewelry in seconds with RockPic — our AI-powered scanner app. Just upload a picture to get accurate insights about any kind of rock.
Free Options
Launch tags:
JewelryArtificial IntelligenceOutdoors

Meet the team

RockPic
RockPic
Identify all kind of rocks instantly.
RockPic by
RockPic
was hunted by
Pablo Paciello
in Jewelry, Artificial Intelligence, Outdoors. Made by
Pablo Paciello
and
Raf
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
RockPic
is not rated yet. This is RockPic's first launch.