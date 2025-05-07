Launches
RockPic
RockPic
Identify all kind of rocks instantly
Identify stones, gems and jewelry in seconds with RockPic — our AI-powered scanner app. Just upload a picture to get accurate insights about any kind of rock.
Jewelry
Artificial Intelligence
Outdoors
RockPic
Identify all kind of rocks instantly.
Pablo Paciello
in
Jewelry
Artificial Intelligence
Outdoors
Pablo Paciello
Raf
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
