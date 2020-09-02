Robomotion RPA

discussion
Hi everyone! I am Faik, CEO & Co-Founder of Robomotion. Robomotion is a web-based Robotic Process Automation platform. It is written in Golang and React. Deploys on Kubernetes if you prefer our on-prem version. We help companies to automate their manual tasks. These tasks mostly involve data-intensive repeated work, dealing with multiple systems either web or desktop applications. To do this you install a software robot (agent software) into your physical or virtual machine. Software robots can automate these tasks by mimicking the way humans interact with applications through user interfaces. So with RPA, you can integrate with software that does not provide an API. Or you can create automation where it gets data from a REST endpoint but behind the REST endpoint the robot can open a browser, login to a system, and can return the data from that system. We are very excited to share with you and we'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts. Come join us on our Slack community - https://slack.robomotion.io
@faik_uygur1 Loved the idea. Congrats to the team! I think you've already thought this but, If you could also elaborate some of the use cases for growth, that would be great. Maybe some social interactions or some campaign examples for Solopreneurs/SMEs/Startups and so on. I didn't meant that you should have a templates section; I just think you should have a strategy section for different goals and channels.
Great feedback @resattuu, thanks. Yes, growth automation is indeed in our roadmap. You can find a "Growth" section under our Products menu, where we will provide Growth helper tools. We are currently working on our Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram packages, and on top of those packages we will create growth automations. We also have a dream about positioning our robots as growth responsible workers for your startup, where you will be able to have direct communication with a conversational AI.
@faik_uygur1 Great vision. After some point, the differentiated intelligent robots might even have salaries for gamification reasons :) Maybe you can use the GPT-3 API to create some personalized campaigns. It might be able to really work in two or three quarters. Besides, as a first step you can also put a certification to market by teaching humans on how to use Robomotion and then, you might create a private staff-on-demand crowdsourcer community aka Robomotioners; which will eventually allow them to coach or give on-demand services for your paying clients as CaaS - Consultancy as a Service.
@resattuu thanks. Applied to GPT-3 API, still waiting. I believe there is a great potential for especially no-code and low-code platforms. Your campaign generation idea is also good, thanks. RPA tools mostly require consultancy. All RPA vendors have partners in every country and reach to customers through these partners. We have plans for Freelancers and RPA developers to provide custom services. It will be like an Upwork for RPA service.
I tried it quickly and liked it very much as an infrastructure. Looks good ✌️
An this run on a Mac? I wish there were RPA’s for Mac.
Hi @kieranchase, yes Robomotion runs on Mac.
@kieranchase @faik_uygur1 We have been used it on Web. I think, it runs on multiple platform clearly right?
We have been using Robomotion platform for a while. It is a great product. Good job!
@srhtclhlk thanks for your nice words
Cloud-based fast implementation & accurate results and easy to use self-service RPA solution seems highly disruptive in this era. Great 🚀
We feel the same, thanks @murat_hacioglu