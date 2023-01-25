Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Rive
See Rive’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Rive for macOS
Ranked #6 for today
Rive for macOS
The design tool that creates interactive, animated graphics
Visit
Upvote 31
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The Rive editor lets you design graphics that can react, animate, and change themselves at any moment. Now it's available as a blazing-fast macOS desktop app.
Launched in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
by
Rive
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Rive
The new standard for interactive graphics
18
reviews
92
followers
Follow for updates
Rive for macOS by
Rive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Luigi Rosso
,
Alex Gibson
,
Umberto Sonnino
,
Maxwell Talbot
,
Arthur Vivian
,
Juan Carlos Cruz
,
Michael Myers
and
Michael Myers (drawsgood)
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Rive
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on March 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
31
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#35
Report