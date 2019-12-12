Deals
RingBot v2.0
RingBot v2.0
Have a bot call someone and tell them your message!
Web App
Productivity
+ 7
This service allows you to make a robot call a given phone number and read out the message you type in. Just type the phone number, the message and you are all set.
Version 2.0 features:
- Recordings
- Scheduling
- Call Multiple numbers
- Bundle Packages
Robert Peralta
Maker
Version 2.0 now allows you to schedule a phone call to an specific time and date, including call recording and multiple numbers on a single message!
