Notion 38,951 upvotes

Notion's unique product philosophy, vibrant user community, and extensive template ecosystem are truly remarkable. It's impressive how the founders personally seize opportunities for change in AI.

Arc 4,949 upvotes

Arc's download renaming feature gave me the earliest inspiration, and I greatly appreciate a design-driven, user-experience-driven company that dares to innovate in a mature field.

Rewind 67 upvotes

Rewind made me rethink human-computer interaction and inspired me to consider what a new generation of user-friendly file systems should look like based on the small renaming needs of riffo.