Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Riffo
Riffo

Riffo

AI renaming to organize messy files

Free
Introducing Riffo! This AI-powered tool transforms file organization with smart renaming, quick batch processing, and efficient workspace management. Save time and enjoy a perfectly organized digital life with Riffo. ✨📁
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Riffo
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,951 upvotes
Notion's unique product philosophy, vibrant user community, and extensive template ecosystem are truly remarkable. It's impressive how the founders personally seize opportunities for change in AI.
Arc
Arc
4,949 upvotes
Arc's download renaming feature gave me the earliest inspiration, and I greatly appreciate a design-driven, user-experience-driven company that dares to innovate in a mature field.
Rewind
67 upvotes
Rewind made me rethink human-computer interaction and inspired me to consider what a new generation of user-friendly file systems should look like based on the small renaming needs of riffo.
About this launch
Riffo
RiffoFast, custom batch AI renaming for various file formats.
2reviews
85
followers
Riffo by
Riffo
was hunted by
Brandon
in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Brandon
,
Jianuo Xu
,
Constanza Tong
,
Zhaotian Huang
,
yora
and
Kimsungyeop
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
Riffo
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Riffo's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-