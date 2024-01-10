Products
Rewindr

Rewindr

Collect, manage and share customer reviews.

Rewindr makes it super easy for you to collect reviews and display them on your online shop or website, it provides you with tools to analyze the customers journey from browsing the reviews to making purchase decisions.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
 +1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
2
followers
Rewindr by
Rewindr
was hunted by
Omar Achour
in Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
Omar Achour
and
Hakim Ben Nasr
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Rewindr's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#98