Rewindr
Rewindr
Collect, manage and share customer reviews.
Rewindr makes it super easy for you to collect reviews and display them on your online shop or website, it provides you with tools to analyze the customers journey from browsing the reviews to making purchase decisions.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
+1 by
Rewindr
About this launch
Rewindr
Collect, manage and share customer reviews.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Rewindr by
Rewindr
was hunted by
Omar Achour
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Omar Achour
and
Hakim Ben Nasr
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Rewindr
is not rated yet. This is Rewindr's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#98
