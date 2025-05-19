Launches
Reviewradar
Figure out what users want, fast. 🚀
Visit
Upvote 127
Chat with software reviews to understand what users like, what bothers them, and what they're looking for in a product. 👉 180,000+ SaaS products analyzed. 👉 Access to 5+ million reviews (+direct links) 👉 10x faster than doing interviews or surveys
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
First month 30% off
About this launch
Figure out what users want, fast.
Reviewradar by
was hunted by
Roman Leeb
in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Roman Leeb
Andrei Tanasache
. Featured on May 23rd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Reviewradar's first launch.