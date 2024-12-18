Launches
Revfx Account Lookalikes
Find lookalike accounts with AI-powered precision
Revfx AI Lookalikes turns broad industries into precise segments by analyzing what makes your best customers unique. Define custom industries like 'medispa device manufacturers' and automatically discover qualified lookalike companies.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Find Lookalike Accounts with AI-Powered Precision
Revfx Account Lookalikes by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Saurabh Dhupar
and
Vamshi Mokshagundam
. Featured on December 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Revfx Account Lookalikes's first launch.
Points
92
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
