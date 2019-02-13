How many times have you forgotten the password saved by google passwords and have to manually logout or request for a new one without knowing how to view the hidden password?
Reveal will help you make the hidden password visible.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Such a simple fix to such a major problem
ShivMaker@shivkanthb · Make, break and ship.
@aaronoleary 🤗
ShivMaker@shivkanthb · Make, break and ship.
I suck at remembering passwords and constantly view my saved ones on google password. Frustrated with the inspect element approach, I made this small extension in < 30 mins. Literally less than 15 lines of code. Love to hear if you found this useful :)
Jake Maldonado@jakemaldo · Co-Founder, CTO of Sales Torch
Adding that reveal eye icon to the box might be a more convenient solution. Cool idea though, I always have to inspect the password and change the type 😆
ShivMaker@shivkanthb · Make, break and ship.
@jakemaldo thank you! So I did think about that but if some else uses your computer, it'll make it so easy for them to know your password. With the current approach only you know that you can do right click > reveal password
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Genius.
ShivMaker@shivkanthb · Make, break and ship.
@chrismessina Thank you :) I knew I wasn't the only one with this problem!
Naeem Noor@naeemol · Web Developer / Hustler
This is brilliant
ShivMaker@shivkanthb · Make, break and ship.
@naeemol Thank you 😬
