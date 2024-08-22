  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Retcon
    Retcon

    Retcon

    Rewrite Git history with drag-and-drop and ⌘Z

    Free Options
    The native macOS app for effortlessly rewriting Git history. Move and squash commits with drag-and-drop, undo any mistake with ⌘Z, and get crystal-clear context at every step.
    Launched in
    Mac
    Developer Tools
     by
    Retcon
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Things
    Nova
    Sketch
    Netlify
    About this launch
    Retcon
    RetconRewrite Git history with drag-and-drop and ⌘Z
    0
    reviews
    19
    followers
    Retcon by
    Retcon
    was hunted by
    Nathan Manceaux Panot
    in Mac, Developer Tools. Made by
    Nathan Manceaux Panot
    . Featured on August 27th, 2024.
    Retcon
    is not rated yet. This is Retcon's first launch.
    Upvotes
    10
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -