Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ResumeMuser
ResumeMuser
Unlock the full potential of your resume
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ResumeMuser is a resume management and job application enhancement tool. The current version helps create and manage resumes and cover letters. It also lets users prepare for job applications and helps answer pre-interview questions.
Launched in
Productivity
Career
by
ResumeMuser
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
ResumeMuser
Unlock the full potential of your resume
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
ResumeMuser by
ResumeMuser
was hunted by
Musab Husaini
in
Productivity
,
Career
. Made by
Musab Husaini
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
ResumeMuser
is not rated yet. This is ResumeMuser's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report